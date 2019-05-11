Remmers (back) agreed to a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Giants' need for a semblance of a right tackle seemed to foreshadow this signing for some time. Remmers started 27 games for the Vikings over the last two seasons, though the move to right guard in 2018 allegedly didn't suit the tackle's interests. Remmers was released in March after failing his physical following minor back surgery but appears likely to be healthy in time for the start of the preseason.

