Play

Remmers (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers exited Sunday's win over Washington due to a head injury and it now appears he's under the concussion protocol. Nick Gates would presumably fill in for the veteran if Remmers is unable to play in this weekend's season finale against the Eagles.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends