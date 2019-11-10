Play

Remmers (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers was officially listed as doubtful for Week 10, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect Eric Smith to take over as the Giants' top right tackle as long as Remmers is unable to go.

