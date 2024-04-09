The Giants signed Boykin on Tuesday.
In 17 regular-season games while working as a reserve wideout for the Steelers in 2023, Boykin caught three of his four targets for 17 yards. With the Giants, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will provide size and added depth to the squad's wide receiver corps, while also potentially adding value as a core special-teamer.
