Share Video

Link copied!

The Giants signed Boykin on Tuesday.

In 17 regular-season games while working as a reserve wideout for the Steelers in 2023, Boykin caught three of his four targets for 17 yards. With the Giants, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will provide size and added depth to the squad's wide receiver corps, while also potentially adding value as a core special-teamer.

More News