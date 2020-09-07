site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Montre Hartage: Moves to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hartage (hamstring) reverted to injured reserve Sunday, per the league's official transactions report.
Hartage went unclaimed after New York waived/injured him on Saturday. As long as he's on IR, he won't count against the active roster.
