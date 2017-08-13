Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Reverts to IR
Thompson (quadriceps) reverted to injured reserve, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Thompson is only dealing with a minor quadriceps injury, so an injury settlement is expected in the near future.
More News
-
Mykkele Thompson: Waived/injured by Giants•
-
Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Placed on IR•
-
Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Slated to miss multiple weeks with knee injury•
-
Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Questionable to return•
-
Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Inactive Sunday against Cowboys•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...