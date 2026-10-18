Harris is expected to serve as the Giants' starting running back in Sunday's game against the Saints, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

As Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes, the Giants plan to shake up their running-back rotation in Week 6 after lead option Cam Skattebo fumbled four times (losing one) and averaged 3.6 yards per carry through the first five games. Though Harris looks poised to start and should take on a larger role overall after averaging seven touches per game over the prior four contests, he could be part of a messy four-man committee that includes Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary. As such, it's difficult to include Harris in fantasy lineups with much confidence, especially while he's struggled to find open running room in his own right. Harris enters Sunday's contest having matched Skattebo with an average of 3.6 YPC and a lost fumble while seeing far less involvement than Skattebo in the passing game (one catch for five yards on one target over 50 total snaps).