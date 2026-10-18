Harris had a "pretty even split in reps" this week with starting running back Cam Skattebo and could be in store for more snaps and touches than usual in Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Skattebo has served as the Giants' lead back through the first five games but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and has already fumbled four times (losing one). As a result of Skattebo's ongoing struggles, the Giants may be looking to scale back his workload to open up more work for the likes of Harris and Tyrone Tracy, the latter of whom has reclaimed duties as the team's preferred third-down back. Coming off an Achilles injury that cut short his 2025 campaign with the Chargers, Harris hasn't shown much explosiveness through his first four games in New York, averaging 3.6 yards per carry as well while being a relative non-factor in the passing game (one catch for five yards on one target). Even with the prospect of more touches in Week 6, Harris doesn't make for an attractive option in fantasy lineups.