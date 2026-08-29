Harris rushed 11 times for 39 yards and added a 20-yard reception on his lone target in Friday's 23-6 preseason win over the Jets.

Harris was the first running back to record a touch for the Giants in Friday's preseason finale, which Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary sat out. Fellow RB Tyrone Tracy (neck) left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, though Tracy managed to clear concussion protocol. The Giants may opt to keep all four of Skattebo, Singletary, Harris and Tracy on their roster once they cut down to 53 players for the regular season.