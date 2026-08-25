Harris is listed as the Giants' co-No. 2 RB along with Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary behind Cam Skattebo on the team's unofficial depth chart.

Harris has been with the organization for only one week, but the torn Achilles he suffered Week 3 of last season hasn't stopped him from practicing since joining New York, and he's now in contention for the direct backup role to Skattebo. The Giants likely will want to see all three of Tracy, Harris and Singletary in their final preseason game Friday against the Jets to solidify the order behind Skattebo and also who among them may be a candidate to get cut.