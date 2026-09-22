Harris turned four carries into six yards during the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Harris was a healthy scratch for Week 1 against the Cowboys, but the sixth-year pro suited up for Monday's loss. He ended up playing eight offensive snaps, well behind Cam Skattebo (34) and Devin Singletary (15), though noticeably ahead of Tyrone Tracy (one). Harris figures to be the Giants' RB3 for the time being, though his role would expand if one or both of Skattebo and Singletary were to miss time. Up next for the Giants is a Week 3 home tilt against the Titans on Sunday.