Harris turned nine carries into 52 yards during the Giants' 12-7 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Harris finished as a close second to Cam Skattebo (60) in rushing yards Sunday, but the former needed 11 less carries and averaged 5.8 yards per rush in the Giants' Week 3 win. Harris saw his usage on offense increase compared to Week 2 in what was his debut with the Giants, and it looks like he's settled in as the team's RB2 behind Skattebo and ahead of both Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary. Up next is a Week 4 road tilt against the Cardinals.