site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-nakia-griffin-stewart-secures-future-deal-with-giants | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Nakia Griffin-Stewart: Secures future deal with Giants
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Griffin-Stewart signed a reserve/future contract with New York on Monday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
After spending the last few weeks with the Giants' practice squad, Griffin-Stewart will officially join the team as part of their reserve/future list. The 24-year-old is yet to make his NFL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer questions about tonight's big game for a free $5,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read