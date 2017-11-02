Giants' Nat Berhe: Full participant Thursday
Berhe (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Berhe did not practice Wednesday, but the calf injury doesn't look to be anything too serious following Thursday's session. Look for Berhe to be a full go Sunday against the Rams.
