Berhe (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Berhe still hasn't played a defensive snap since Week 9 against the 49ers. With starting safety Landon Collins nursing an ankle injury, though, Berhe could be due for some added defensive snaps. The fourth-year pro doesn't have much defensive experience, however, so even if he does play, his fantasy value is shaky.