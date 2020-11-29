site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Nate Ebner: Dealing with knee injury
RotoWire Staff
Ebner left Sunday's game against the Bengals with a knee injury.
Ebner went down with the injury during the first quarter and is questionable to return. He could be a big absence on special teams if he can't retake the field.
