Ebner agreed to terms Thursday on a contract with the Giants, Tom Rock of Newsday.com reports.

Ebner spent the last eight season as a special-teams ace in New England, and he'll now bring his versatile talents to New York, where he'll reunite with coach Joe Judge. Judge served as New England's special teams coach for the previous eight seasons, during which span he oversaw Ebner's development.

