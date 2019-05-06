Giants' Nate Harvey: Could be heading to surgery
Harvey's injury he suffered Sunday was non-contact and might require surgery, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Harvey was trying to get his NFL career started at the Giants' rookie minicamp, but instead he suffered a non-contact injury that put him on the reserve/injured list. If he does indeed need to undergo surgery, he would likely be out for multiple months rehabbing.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...