Giants' Nate Harvey: Not participating in rookie minicamp

Harvey (undisclosed) did not participate in the Giants' rookie minicamp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear what Harvey may be hampered by, but his use of a crutch would suggest the injury is perhaps of the lower body variety. An undrafted free agent, Harvey is expected to compete for one of the team's final spots on the 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories