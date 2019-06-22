Giants' Nate Solder: Ankle progressing nicely
Solder (ankle) remains on track to be ready for training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Solder stated his ankle is "progressing really nicely," and followed that up with optimism regarding his chances to return for training camp. The 31-year-old underwent arthoscopic surgery to clear out bone spurs in May.
