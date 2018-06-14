Solder's leg injury was determined to be nothing serious, Ralph Vacchiano of Sportsnet New York reports.

Solder went down when two of the Giants' linemen fell on the back of his legs, and the team initially feared he may have suffered a long term injury. After being evaluated by team doctors, Solder was cleared of any major ailment. He may miss a brief period while the minor injury heals up, but he's expected to be 100 percent when training camp rolls around.