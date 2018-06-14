Solder suffered a right leg injury during Thursday's minicamp practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Solder's leg was the casualty after a scrum between rookie offensive lineman Will Hernandez and defensive tackle Damon Harrison got out of hand. The 30-year-old, whom the Giants lavished with a four-year, $62 million deal in free agency to take over as their starting left tackle, said that he's dealing with some soreness in the leg, but hopes that's the extent of the injury. The Giants should provide an update if the injury is anything that jeopardizes Solder's availability for training camp.

