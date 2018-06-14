Giants' Nate Solder: Hurts leg in scrum Thursday
Solder suffered a right leg injury during Thursday's minicamp practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Solder's leg was the casualty after a scrum between rookie offensive lineman Will Hernandez and defensive tackle Damon Harrison got out of hand. The 30-year-old, whom the Giants lavished with a four-year, $62 million deal in free agency to take over as their starting left tackle, said that he's dealing with some soreness in the leg, but hopes that's the extent of the injury. The Giants should provide an update if the injury is anything that jeopardizes Solder's availability for training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...