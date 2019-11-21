Coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday that he's optimistic Solder (concussion) will clear the league's protocol for head injuries this week, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants typically have players meet with an independent neurologist during the week's last practice session, so a final word on Solder's availability for Week 12 may not come until Friday. If he indeed manages to receive full clearance, Solder will draw his usual start at left tackle during Sunday's tilt against the Bears.