Solder underwent arthroscopic surgery to clear out bone spurs in his ankle but is expected to be ready for training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Solder joined the Giants on a four-year, $62 million deal last season and started all 16 games during his first year in New York. The 30-year-old seems likely to be out or limited for upcoming OTAs, but there shouldn't be any impact for the 2019 season if he's ready for training camp, as expected.