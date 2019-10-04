Play

Stupar may start at inside linebacker for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants have been torched by injuries at linebacker, so they are deciding between Stupar and Josiah Tauaefa to start alongside David Mayo. There's a chance both players log reasonable playing time considering Tauaefa is an undrafted rookie and Stupar hasn't had a consistent role since 2016.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories