Stupar agreed a to a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Stupar was released by the Saints Tuesday, but it did not take long for the Giants to scoop him up. The special teams' stud tore his ACL last season, but ultimately fought his way back to earn a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster. While that was ultimately short-lived, he made enough of an impression to earn another shot with the Giants. He will presumably provide depth at linebacker, while focusing primarily on special teams.