Jones (shoulder) is slated to re-sign with the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones missed the Giants final four games in 2025 due to a shoulder injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 2023 seventh-round pick from Ball State appeared in 13 games last season, recording eight total tackles and one pass defensed across 211 total snaps (192 on special teams, 19 on defense). He's expected to compete for a depth spot in the Giants' secondary throughout the summer.