Gates was named the starter at center for the Giants' Week 1 matchup against the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gates signed a two-year extension early in August and was projected to play a key role along the team's offensive line. That has come to fruition, as he beat out Spencer Pulley for the starting center job. He'll draw a tough assignment in Week 1, as the Steelers feature one of the most formidable pass rushes in the league.