Giants' Nick McCloud: Draws another start
RotoWire Staff
McCloud is expected to start Sunday against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
McCloud should draw his second start in a row, while Adoree' Jackson (knee) remains out. The former will play opposite Fabian Moreau, while Zyon Gilbert plays nickel.
