McCloud was absent from the Giants' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
McCloud and the Giants felt confident that the young safety would be available for Week 1 after he sustained a groin injury toward the end of training camp. He'll provide depth in the secondary behind starters Jason Pinnock and Xavier McKinney.
