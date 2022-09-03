The Giants claimed McCloud off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McCloud came into the league with Buffalo last year as an undrafted free agent. He was picked up and then released by Cincinnati after logging 13 defensive and 10 special-teams snaps over two games. The Bills picked him up again in the offseason but waived him Wednesday, and New York quickly jumped in to claim him. McCloud can play multiple positions in the defensive backfield and will likely be a depth piece for a thin Giants secondary.