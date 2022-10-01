site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Nick McCloud: Remains out
RotoWire Staff
McCloud (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
McCloud will be absent for the third straight week, after he suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Titans. He'll try to return in Week 5 against the Packers.
