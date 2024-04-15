McCloud (back) re-signed with the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
McCloud finished his 2023 campaign on the sidelines after getting injured in the team's season finale against the Eagles. Healthy now, the Notre Dame product can focus on being ready for a third campaign in New York after signing his free agent tender.
