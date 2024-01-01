McCloud recorded eight tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
McCloud got the start at cornerback in place of Deonte Banks (shoulder), and he finished with his highest tackle total of the campaign. McCloud has logged more snaps on special teams than on defense this season, but he could start against the Eagles in the Giants' regular-season finale next weekend if Banks is unable to suit up again.
More News
-
Giants' Nick McCloud: Avoids injury report•
-
Giants' Nick McCloud: Still recovering from injury•
-
Giants' Nick McCloud: Picks up 1.5 sacks in Week 18 loss•
-
Giants' Nick McCloud: Set to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Nick McCloud: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants' Nick McCloud: Tallies eight tackles Week 13•