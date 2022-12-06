McCloud finished with eight tackles (six solo) and two defended passes Sunday in a 20-20 tie versus Washington.

McCloud got his second straight start in the absence of Adoree' Jackson (hand), and he again played on 100 percent of New York's defensive snaps. He made the most of the opportunity by tying a career high with eight tackles -- a mark he had established against Dallas one week earlier. Jackson will miss at least one more game (and quite possibly more), so McCloud's time as a starter hasn't yet come to an end.