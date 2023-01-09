Vannett made two catches on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Vannett came into the contest with only two catches over his past five games, and he equaled that total with a pair of receptions in a meaningless contest for the Giants. Usual starting tight end Daniel Bellinger was held out in anticipation of the postseason while Lawrence Cager, who hadn't played since Week 15, was the team's leading receiver with eight catches for 69 yards. Bellinger has been playing almost every offensive snap when healthy, so both Vannett will likely return to a minor role against the Vikings in next weekend's wild-card contest.