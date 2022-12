Vannett (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday ahead of Saturday's game at Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Vannett made his second grab of the season at Washington on Sunday night, but he played a much smaller share of snaps than in Weeks 13 or 14, which suggests he may have sustained his shoulder injury during that game. If Vannett can't go Saturday, Lawrence Cager would probably operate as the Giants' second tight end.