Vannett caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Eagles.

Vannett's first catch since joining New York came late in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard toss from Tyrod Taylor. At that point, the game was already out of reach for the Giants, and starting tight end Daniel Bellinger had been pulled with a rib injury. Bellinger's status for Week 15 is uncertain due to the issue, and Vannett would likely step into the starting role if the rookie is unable to play against Washington on Sunday.