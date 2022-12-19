Vannett brought in his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's Week 15 win against Washington.

Daniel Bellinger (62 offensive snaps) remained New York's clear top tight end and received four targets, but he managed only one catch for four yards in the big victory. Vannett saw a much smaller role with just 10 snaps and one target, but he outgained Bellinger thanks to a second-quarter 15-yard reception. Vannett has two catches for 24 yards in his three games as a Giant, and his fantasy value is non-existent given his minimal opportunities behind Bellinger.