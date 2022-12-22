Vannett (shoulder) was not listed with a game status ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Vikings.

Vannett popped up with a shoulder injury on Tuesday's injury report, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. However, the 29-year-old should be ready to suit up again despite remaining limited in each practice ahead of Saturday's game versus Minnesota. Vannett has caught two of his three targets for 24 yards over the past two games, and he should continue to serve as the Giants' No. 2 tight end behind Daniel Bellinger.