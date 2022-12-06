Vannett did not get any targets against Washington in Sunday's 20-20 tie despite taking the field for 45 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps.

Vannett made his debut with New York after coming over from New Orleans in late November. He was on the gridiron often Sunday but worked primarily as a blocker. Vannett did haul in a four-yard pass in the fourth quarter, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger played all but two of the Giants' offensive snaps in the tie and caught five passes for 24 yards, emphasizing his role as the team's primary option at the position.