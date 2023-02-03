Vannett played in nine regular-season games between the Saints and the Giants, finishing with four receptions on seven targets for 42 yards and no touchdowns.

Vannett began the campaign with New Orleans before latching on with New York's practice squad in late November. He eventually joined the team's active roster but saw limited action behind rookie starter Daniel Bellinger. Vannett's overall catch and yardage totals during the campaign were his lowest since his rookie season in 2016 with Seattle. Bellinger is the Giants' clear tight end of the future, so the team isn't like to prioritize bringing back Vannett, who will be an unrestricted free agent.