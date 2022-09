Williams re-signed with the Giants on Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Williams was previously released by the Giants on Wednesday before he quickly re-joined on a new deal as part of the team's roster maneuvering later in the day. The 32-year-old, who started all but of his 31 games over the past two seasons with the Lions, should play a reserve role on the interior of New York's defensive line in 2022.