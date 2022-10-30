Williams (biceps) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Williams logged one tackle before exiting in the first half of this contest, and his absence will leave the Giants' defensive line under-manned with D.J. Davidson (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) both already out on IR. Williams recorded 14 tackles and two passes defended on 208 defensive snaps over the first seven games of the season, and his next opportunity to play will come in Week 10 following the Giants' upcoming bye.