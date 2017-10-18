Giants' Nigel Harris: Claimed by Giants
Harris was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Harris, who was waived by the Chargers on Monday, will provide the Giants with extra depth at linebacker, though his main vocation will be on special teams.
