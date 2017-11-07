Harris was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a rib injury, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Harris was one of two of the team's linebackers to come out of Sunday's loss to the Rams with an injury, though his was evidently more severe than Keenan Robinson's (quadriceps). The Giants signed Deontae Skinner from the Raiders' practice squad to add depth at linebacker with Harris ruled out for the season.