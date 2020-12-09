Giants' Niko Lalos: Heading to New York By RotoWire Staff Dec 9, 2020 at 12:31 am ET1 min read Lalos signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.Lalos has already spent time on the Giants' practice squad this season so he could be in line to see some game action Sunday against the Cardinals. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.