Giants' Nordly Capi: Out with hamstring injury
Capi suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will not return, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Capi is merely a depth player along the Giants' defensive line, but his injury does thin the team's rotation out a bit.
