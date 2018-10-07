Giants' Odell Beckham: Accounts for two touchdowns versus Panthers
Beckham caught eight of 14 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Panthers. He also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass in the 33-31 loss.
Beckham led all players in targets, catches and receiving yardage in this one, scoring his first receiving touchdown in almost exactly a year with a 33-yard score in the fourth quarter. Perhaps his best highlight of the day didn't come as a pass catcher, however, as he hit Saquon Barkley with a 57-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the second. Beckham has had something of an up-and-down season, but overall he's averaging 92.4 receiving yards per game and should make trips to the end zone more frequently moving forward. He'll look to do just that Thursday against the Eagles.
