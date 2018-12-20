Giants' Odell Beckham: Attempting to get back

Beckham said Thursday he's going "day by day" with his quadriceps injury and will suit up "if his body cooperates," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham hasn't practiced since last Wednesday, Dec. 12 and hasn't played in a game since a Week 13 win against the Bears. While he missed Thursday's session, he was spotted working on the side with a trainer and snagging passes from a JUGS machine, according to Raanan, so he may be making some progress with his health. The Giants could make a ruling on Beckham's Week 16 availability as soon as Friday, especially if he's a non-participant. Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard (ankle) and Corey Coleman have composed the receiving corps sans Beckham.